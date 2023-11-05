BNP vice chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury arrested

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) vice chairman air vice marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury has been arrested.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested him from Gazipur district’s Tongi, a message from RAB media wing revealed on Sunday morning.
Altaf Hossain has been arrested over the the case filed in connection with the attack on the chief justice’s residence on 28 October.
RAB said he has been brought to RAB headquarters.
Altaf Hossain was a former home minister and chief of the air force from 1991 to 1995.
Many top BNP leaders including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas were arrested since BNP's grand rally on 28 October which was marred by violence.