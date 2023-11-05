Arrest of top BNP leaders would further deepen political crisis

The cases and arrests of BNP’s top leadership do not seem to improve the current political deadlock in the country; rather these can exacerbate the situation.

The top leaders of BNP are being arrested one after another since the party’s rally on 28 October was marred by violence. Many frontline leaders of the party went into hiding to evade arrest. It is evident to everyone that, regardless of the specific charges they face, these arrests are politically motivated. Such steps of the government ahead of the next general election might further roil the situation.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested a day after the 28 October rally on charges of barging into and pelting bricks at the residence of chief justice.

Standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and media cell coordinator Zahir Uddin Swapan were arrested in the case filed over the murder of a police constable. Amir Khasru is the chief of BNP’s international committee and maintains the party's international connections.

Other recently arrested central leaders include standing committee member Mirza Abbas, three joint secretaries general Moazzem Hossain, Mozibur Rahman Sarwar and Khairul Kabir and Ruhul Quddus Talukder.

Dhaka city north and south BNP’s several joint conveners, member secretaries and president-secretary of at least 20 districts have been arrested. Leadership is very important for any party that practices systematic political activities.

Absence of top leadership creates possibility of activists going wayward. That scenario may not bode well for politics.