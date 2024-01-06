CEC calls upon people to fearlessly cast votes

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has called upon the voters to fearlessly cast votes to render responsibility as citizens braving all concerns, tension and discomfort.

The CEC made the call in his address to the nation on Saturday evening before the voting day of the 12th parliamentary election. BTV telecasts this address.

Citing various aspects of elections, Kazi Habibul Awal said the parties, which have boycotted the elections, have made a commitment that they would peacefully call upon the people to boycott the election leaving the path of violence. Their commitment created a confidence in the public mind.