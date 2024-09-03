Let’s keep rotten past behind, create roadmap for moving ahead in unison: Jamaat Ameer

He was addressing a meeting to exchange views with newspersons at a restaurant in the city’s Tejgaon area.

Stating that no more policy of division will work, the Jamaat ameer said all the hands of the nation must come together for the national interests. “When a nation remains united the whole world is compelled to respect them. When the nation divides, others rule over them. We need such unity today.”

Elaborating his speech, Shafiqur Rahman further said, “If we had become divided in the past based on party-religion … I would say let’s forget those. What I mean is, whoever was born in this loving country, irrespective of his religion and support to any political party or a neutral person, would be a proud citizen of this country.”