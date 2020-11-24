Habib Hasan sworn in a MP

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mohammad Habib Hasan
Mohammad Habib Hasan

Awami League’s Mohammad Habib Hasan has taken oath as member of parliament after winning the Dhaka-18 by-election as candidate of the ruling party.

He was sworn in by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday at the Sangsad Bhaban.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Fazle Rabbi Miah, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and whip Iqbalur Rahim.

The Dhaka-18 seat fell vacant upon the death of Sahara Khatun on 9 July this year. The by-election to the seat was held on 12 November.

Advertisement

More News

BNP politics confined to press briefings, says Quader

BNP politics confined to press briefings, says Quader

PM Hasina says fire terrorism is BNP’s planned game

PM Hasina says fire terrorism is BNP’s planned game

Political future of BNP in danger, not country’s independence: Quader

Obaidul Quader and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in arson cases

BNP leaders and activists after receiving anticipatory bail in the cases filed over torching buses in the capital.