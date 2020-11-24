Habib Hasan sworn in a MP

Awami League’s Mohammad Habib Hasan has taken oath as member of parliament after winning the Dhaka-18 by-election as candidate of the ruling party.

He was sworn in by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday at the Sangsad Bhaban.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Fazle Rabbi Miah, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and whip Iqbalur Rahim.

The Dhaka-18 seat fell vacant upon the death of Sahara Khatun on 9 July this year. The by-election to the seat was held on 12 November.