BNP delegation meets chief adviser Dr. Yunus

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan speaks to the media after meeting to Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna on 23 October 2024.Prothom Alo

A three-member delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a meeting with Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed met the chief adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna around 11:30 am.

Nazrul Islam Khan briefed the journalists after the delegation came out of the meeting around 12:00 pm.

Replying to a query about whether their discussion included the issue of the removal of the president, Nazrul Islam Khan said they asked the government to keep an eye on the issue so that no constitutional crisis was created anew in the country.

He, however, said nothing further.

The meeting of three senior leaders of BNP with the chief adviser stemmed curiosity in the political arena of the country as pressure is mounting for the resignation of the president.

