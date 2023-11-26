AL nomination: Many familiar faces likely to be dropped

The parliamentary board has held a series of meetings since Thursday and finalised the candidates on Saturday night. However, the party maintained tight secrecy about the meeting and selected candidates.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said they are considering new candidates in constituencies where the current lawmakers lost their credibility to the people.

However, the party is yet to take any decision on leaving seats to the allies of 14-party alliances.

Awami League sold a total of 3,362 nomination forms from 18 to 21 November.

Some 48 ministers and lawmakers were denied nomination in the previous 11th national election, while the number was 36 in the 10th election.