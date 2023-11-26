AL nomination: Many familiar faces likely to be dropped

Awami League (AL) has finalised its candidates in all 300 constituencies for the upcoming national election and is set to disclose the names on Sunday afternoon.
According to sources, many familiar faces, including presidium member and former minister Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir, might be dropped from the list of candidates.
Multiple members of the party’s parliamentary board said the number of dropped candidates may reach 50, while some new leaders may get nomination for the first time.
Many familiar faces, including presidium member and former minister Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir, might be dropped from the list of candidates.
Central committee leaders Selim Mahmud, Ahmad Hossain, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, among other new faces, are believed to be nominated for the first time.
However, no members of the current cabinet will be removed from the electoral race, sources said.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is supposed to exchange views with the aspirant candidates at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday morning. She will provide necessary instructions to the candidates.
Central committee leaders Selim Mahmud, Ahmad Hossain, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, among other new faces, are believed to be nominated for the first time.
The parliamentary board has held a series of meetings since Thursday and finalised the candidates on Saturday night. However, the party maintained tight secrecy about the meeting and selected candidates.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said they are considering new candidates in constituencies where the current lawmakers lost their credibility to the people.
However, the party is yet to take any decision on leaving seats to the allies of 14-party alliances.
Awami League sold a total of 3,362 nomination forms from 18 to 21 November.
Some 48 ministers and lawmakers were denied nomination in the previous 11th national election, while the number was 36 in the 10th election.
Massive shake up in Dhaka
The ruling party is likely to bring changes in some constituencies of Dhaka. According to party sources, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak is set to be nominated for the Dhaka-13 constituency, instead of current lawmaker Sadek Khan.
In Dhaka-10, the party is likely to drop current lawmaker Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and replace him with actor Ferdous.
The party is going to pick joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim for Dhaka-8 constituency, where Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon is the current lawmaker. Nasim was elected lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency in 2014, but was dropped in the previous election.
In Dhaka-4, the ruling party is set to pick its executive committee member Sanjida Khanam. Syed Abu Hossain Babla of Jatiya Party is the current lawmaker of the constituency.
Wakil Uddin is likely to get nomination for Dhaka -11 constituency, replacing current lawmaker Rahmatullah. Besides, the ruling party may drop Kazi Monirul Islam and instead nominate Moshiur Rahman Molla, son of former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Molla, for Dhaka-5 constituency.
Sayeed Khokon, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), is likely to be nominated for the Dhaka-6 constituency. Kazi Feroz Rashid, co-chairman of Jatiya Party, is the current lawmaker from the seat.
Haji Mohammad Selim of Dhaka-7 has long been sick. He and his two sons sought nomination for the constituency this time and the elder son is finally going to be nominated.
Jubo League leader Mainul Hasan Khan will get nomination for Dhaka-14 electoral seat, replacing current lawmaker Aga Khan.
Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir to be dropped
The ruling party may nominate central information and research secretary Selim Mahmud for Chandpur-1 constituency, dropping former minister Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir. Presidium member Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) is likely to get nomination for Chandpur-2 constituency, replacing current lawmaker Nurul Amin.
Shakib in Magura, new faces in Jashore
Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is set to begin his political career by contesting in the national election from Magura-1 constituency. He will replace Saifuzzaman Shikhor, former assistant personal secretary to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Touhiduzzaman, son-in-law of senior leader Tofayel Ahmed, is expected to be nominated for Jashore-2 constituency, replacing current lawmaker Nasir Uddin.
Former Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon is likely to be picked for Kurigram-1 constituency, replacing current lawmaker Aslam Hossain Soudagar.