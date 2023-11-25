Awami League likely to pick several new faces this time

Obaidul Quader held a press conference at the AL president’s office in the capital’s Dhanmondi Friday afternoon. Speaking regarding the secrecy about the list of party candidates, he said, “Everyone insists on revealing the name of the candidates when we declare the name of a specific division. Therefore, we are not declaring the names of the divisions.”

“Several newcomers have been included and several incumbent MPs have been dropped out. Those who are electable have been nominated,” the AL general secretary added.

Obaidul Quader said, “We are not making any official announcement as there could be mistakes in our decisions. We have kept an option for us to change the decisions. This is why we have decided to announce all the 300 nominated candidates at once instead of declaring it division wise or district wise.”