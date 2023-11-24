Shakib Al Hasan, 25 others seek AL nomination in two Magura seats 

Shakib Al Hasan's residence is in the Saha Para of Magura city, falling within the Magura-1 constituency. However, he has also acquired a nomination form for Magura-2. Magura-2 constituency comprises four unions, Mohammadpur, and Shalikha upazilas of the Sadar upazila.

Biren Shikder, the current member of pParliament elected four times from this seat, is also vying for nomination. Additionally, 16 individuals, including district Awami League advisor Nuruzzaman, member Kabiruzzaman, joint general secretary Wahidur Rahman, vice president Shafikuzzaman Bachchu, and education affairs secretary Kazi Sharif Uddin, are seeking nominations.