Shakib Al Hasan, 25 others seek AL nomination in two Magura seats 

Magura-1 constituency includes a pourashava, nine unions under the Sadar upazila, and Sreepur upazila. Besides Saifuzzaman Shikhar MP and Shakib Al Hasan, other potential nominees for Magura-1 include former MP and district Awami League member ATM Abdul Wahab, Russia Awami League wing President SM Shafiqul Islam, district Awami League organising secretary Rana Amir Osman, district Awami League member Mirul Islam, district Awami League member Ismat Ara Happy, district Awami League organising secretary Pankaj Kumar Saha, former president of Sripur upazila Jubo League Qutubullah Hossain Mia, and Abdullah Khan Roni.
Shakib Al Hasan's residence is in the Saha Para of Magura city, falling within the Magura-1 constituency. However, he has also acquired a nomination form for Magura-2. Magura-2 constituency comprises four unions, Mohammadpur, and Shalikha upazilas of the Sadar upazila.
Biren Shikder, the current member of pParliament elected four times from this seat, is also vying for nomination. Additionally, 16 individuals, including district Awami League advisor Nuruzzaman, member Kabiruzzaman, joint general secretary Wahidur Rahman, vice president Shafikuzzaman Bachchu, and education affairs secretary Kazi Sharif Uddin, are seeking nominations.
Among these candidates, district Awami League Vice President Shafikuzzaman is the brother of Magura-1 constituency member of parliament Saifuzzaman. Their father, Asaduzzaman, was a member of parliament for Magura-2 constituency for a long time. In 1994, after the death of Asaduzzaman, Shafikuzzaman became the Awami League candidate in the by-election but was defeated. However, Awami League accused widespread manipulation in that election.
District Awami League President AFM Abdul Fattah stated that many individuals, both long-time party veterans and newcomers, have purchased nomination forms. Awami League leaders and workers will support the nominee chosen by the party chief.