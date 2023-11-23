Shakib Al Hasan meets Obaidul Quader at AL office

Shakib has submitted ruling party’s nomination forms from Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2.

AL sources said he is mainly interested to contest from Dhaka-10 but did not get the ruling party’s assurance over winning its ticket from this seat.

This is why he also bought nomination forms from two seats of Magura.

Sources said he might have met Obaidul Quader in a bid to confirm his candidature from Dhaka-10.