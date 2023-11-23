Shakib Al Hasan meets Obaidul Quader at AL office

Bangladesh cricket team’s captain Shakib Al Hasan has met Awmai League general secretary Obaidul Quader at the party’s Dhanmondi office.
AL’s deputy office secretary Sayem Khan confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Witnesses said Shakib reached AL president Sheikh Hasina’s political office at Dhanmondi at around 6:00pm today, Thursday. He then exchanged greetings with Obaidul Quader and discussed with him for around half an hour.
Shakib has submitted ruling party’s nomination forms from Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2.
AL sources said he is mainly interested to contest from Dhaka-10 but did not get the ruling party’s assurance over winning its ticket from this seat.
This is why he also bought nomination forms from two seats of Magura.
Sources said he might have met Obaidul Quader in a bid to confirm his candidature from Dhaka-10.