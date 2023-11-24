Leaders of 9 Islamic parties meet prime minister

Leaders of 9 Islamic parties met with the prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Thursday evening regarding the forthcoming 12th national parliament election. The meeting held at Ganabhaban lasted for over two and a half hours.

Several sources present at the meeting said, the leaders of the Islamic parties expressed their interest in joining the election. Many of them sought the support of Awami League in becoming members of parliament. In reply prime minister Sheikh Hasina called upon them to unite the pro-independence forces. She said the election would be held on time and also would be free and fair.