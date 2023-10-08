Islamic parties in dilemma over election  

Islamic parties not directly affiliated with the government are hesitant to participate in the upcoming national elections. Some are inclined towards participating due to various factors, while the majority grapples with a moral dilemma, given their perception that the country is not being governed effectively.

In this context, if these Islamic parties were to participate in another 'staged' election as government partners, their identity as religion-based parties could be compromised. Moreover, concerns persist within these parties regarding whether their leaders and grassroots members would accept such a decision.

Many Islamic parties have developed close relationships with the government, and numerous new parties have emerged, either registered or unregistered under the government's influence over the past 15 years. These parties have publicly announced their intention to participate in the elections under Sheikh Hasina's government, in line with the constitution.

Conversely, a significant number of Islamic parties not directly associated with the government have chosen to remain silent on the matter of elections, closely monitoring the situation, particularly the outcomes of the anti-government movement and programmes led by the opossition BNP.