Islamic parties in dilemma over election  

Islamic parties not directly affiliated with the government are hesitant to participate in the upcoming national elections. Some are inclined towards participating due to various factors, while the majority grapples with a moral dilemma, given their perception that the country is not being governed effectively.
In this context, if these Islamic parties were to participate in another 'staged' election as government partners, their identity as religion-based parties could be compromised. Moreover, concerns persist within these parties regarding whether their leaders and grassroots members would accept such a decision.
Many Islamic parties have developed close relationships with the government, and numerous new parties have emerged, either registered or unregistered under the government's influence over the past 15 years. These parties have publicly announced their intention to participate in the elections under Sheikh Hasina's government, in line with the constitution.
Conversely, a significant number of Islamic parties not directly associated with the government have chosen to remain silent on the matter of elections, closely monitoring the situation, particularly the outcomes of the anti-government movement and programmes led by the opossition BNP.
Meanwhile the government has increased surveillance on Hefazat-e-Islam, a Qawmi madrasah-based organization, although it is not a political party. Members and leaders of this organisation have been cautioned against involvement in the BNP-led anti-government movements.
On 21 September, following a reconstituted Central Committee meeting of Hefazat Islam at Hathazari Madrasah in Chattogram, high-ranking officials from key government agencies and the administration visited the Madrasah. During their visit, they met with the madrasah director and senior teachers, advising them to maintain control over the students.
Information about this meeting was shared on Facebook by some students of Hathajari Madrasah. The government expressed displeasure regarding the disclosure, resulting in a decision, during a recent meeting of madrasah directors, to expel the four students involved. However, in response to the students' discontent, the expulsion decision was rescinded, as reported by individuals familiar with the matter. None of the teachers from Hathazari Madrasah were available for comment on this issue.
A section willing to take part in the election
Out of the 44 political parties registered with the Election Commission, 11 are Islamic parties. Among them, six are Qawmi Madrasa-based parties: Islami Andolan, Islami Oikya, Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and Khelafat Majlish.
Except for Charmonai Pir's party, Islami Andolan, the other five parties are affiliated with Hefazat. At one point, these five parties were part of an alliance with BNP, but due to various pressures, they are no longer allied with BNP. However, there are two fragmented factions of Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam and Islami Oikya Jote that are aligned with BNP, but they are not registered with the EC.
According to reports, all six registered Islamic parties are actively organising and preparing for the upcoming elections. Among them, Islami Andolan, Islami Oikya, and Khelafat Andolan have already announced candidates for 300 seats. Additionally, Khelafat Majlish is in the process of deciding candidates for 100 seats, and Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam is considering candidates for 50 seats.
However, none of the parties have finalised their decision to participate in the elections. They intend to wait until the election schedule is announced in November before making a final decision.
Khelafat Majlish's Joint Secretary General, Muntasir Ali, told Prothom Alo, "The candidates have been asked to prepare for the number of constituencies in which we want to contest. However, we will decide whether we will participate in a one-sided election or not, considering the context and situation."
Currently, Islamic parties, except for Islami Andolan, are not very active in the field. The party is on the streets demanding elections under a non-partisan government.
Gazi Ataur Rahman, the senior joint secretary general of Islami Andolan, stated in an interview with Prothom Alo, "As a political party, we are always prepared for elections. However, our current focus is on the ongoing movement. We are adamant about not participating in elections under the current government. Our presence in the field is in response to the demand for a non-partisan government."
Recent reports suggest that some Islamic parties, not directly affiliated with the government, are eager to participate in the elections due to various 'assurances' and 'persuasions'. Allegedly, these assurances include financial support from the government for candidates. A party leader, speaking anonymously, mentioned that substantial financial support was offered to candidates who participate in the elections, with the condition that they ensure a significant voter presence at the polling centers.
However, Amir Mujibur Rahman Hamidi, vice-president of another Islamic party, Khelafat Andolan, and Altaf Hossain, joint secretary general of Islami Oikya, stated that they were not aware of any such assurance regarding financial support.
Many in moral dilemma
While conversing with leaders at various levels of six Islamic parties, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the current situation in the country. People are deeply unhappy with the incumbent government due to multiple governance shortcomings, notably the steep rise in food prices. Given this situation, these parties find it morally questionable to participate in the elections as partners with the government.
Moreover, the leaders emphasized that in the eyes of the public, aligning with the current government during elections would invite scrutiny regarding their ethical stance. Additionally, if the major political parties choose not to partake in the elections, it would pose a challenge for the religion-based parties to do so. The leaders pointed out that, particularly in light of the previous two elections, participating in what could be perceived as one-sided elections could foster a negative perception of religion-based parties.
Monjurul Islam Effendi, the Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, concurred with this viewpoint. He conveyed to Prothom Alo, "From an ethical perspective, a significant portion of the people harbors anti-government sentiment. This sentiment is also prevalent within our party. However, if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) decides not to participate in the elections and Jatiya Party and Jamaat take part, it could lead to a different form of polarisation."
*This report, originally appeared in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat