Salman, Nasrul, Nanak, Menon, 60 others collect AL nomination papers

A total of 64 persons have collected nomination papers for the 20 seats in Dhaka. These persons include the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's advisor for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid (Bipu) and Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak.
They collected the nomination papers over the past two days from the offices of the Dhaka divisional commissioner and Dhaka deputy commissioner. The Ramna thana election officer MM Shahnaz Parveen informed Prothom Alo of the matter on Friday afternoon.
The collection of nomination papers from the returning officers or assistant returning officers to contest in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election began yesterday, Thursday. The nomination papers must be collected and submitted by 30 November.
The Dhaka divisional commissioner is the returning officer for the constituencies in the Dhaka South and North city corporation areas of Dhaka district. The returning officer outside of these seats is the Dhaka deputy commissioner.
Ruling Awami League has not announced its final candidates as yet. However, 24 persons have collected nomination papers from the returning officers mentioning Awami League on the forms from 15 seats in Dhaka.
According to sources in the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office, the incumbent member of parliament of Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj), Salman Fazlur Rahman, has collected nomination papers for Awami League. Bangladesh Workers Party's Karam Ali has collected nomination papers for the same seat.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid (Bipu) has collected nomination papers for Dhaka-3 (Keraniganj) where he is the present member of parliament. Bangladesh Congress' Mohammad Zafar and a certain Ali Reza have also taken nomination forms for this seat.
Six persons have taken nomination forms for the Dhaka 4 seat, including the incumbent member of parliament Jatiya Party's Syed Abu Hossain and Awami League's Awlad Hossain and Sanjida Khanam.
A certain Abu Hanif has collected nomination papers for the Dhaka-5 seat in the name of Trinamool BNP. Five others have taken the forms for the same seat including Awami League's Awlad Hossain, National People's Party Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, and Islamic Front Bangladesh's Abu Zafar Md Habib Ullah.
Jatiya Party's Kazi Firoz Rashid, member of parliament of Dhaka-6, and an independent aspirant have collected forms for Dhaka-6. In the Dhaka-8 constituency, forms have been collected by five persons including the present MP there Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon. A certain Delwar Hossain has also collected nomination papers for this seat on behalf of Awami League.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, present member of parliament of the Dhaka-9 seat, had collected nomination papers for that constituency. Another person has also collected the form for this the seat.
Three from Awami League have collected forms for the Dhaka-11 constituency. They are the incumbent lawmaker AKM Rahmatullah, Khandakar Mominul Azam and Hedayet Ullah.
Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has collected the nomination papers for the Dhaka-13 seat. Also collecting the forms from this constituency are the incumbent lawmaker there Awami League's Sadek Khan and Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam.
Four from Awami League including the present MP Agha Khan Minto, have taken forms from Dhaka-14. Two have collected form from Dhaka-15 including the incumbent MP Kamal Ahmed Majumdar. In Dhaka-15, the forms have been collected by the present MP Ilyas Uddin Molla and Jatiya Party's Amanat Hossain. Seven have collected forms for Dhaka-17. They include leaders of Bangladesh Supreme Party, Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Front and Awami League.
Other than that, three have collected forms for Dhaka-18. Forms for Dhaka-19 have been collected by five persons including the state minister for relief and the MP of the seat Enamur Rahman. Six have collected forms for Dhaka-20 including the present lawmaker Benazir Ahmed.