Salman, Nasrul, Nanak, Menon, 60 others collect AL nomination papers

The collection of nomination papers from the returning officers or assistant returning officers to contest in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election began yesterday, Thursday. The nomination papers must be collected and submitted by 30 November.

The Dhaka divisional commissioner is the returning officer for the constituencies in the Dhaka South and North city corporation areas of Dhaka district. The returning officer outside of these seats is the Dhaka deputy commissioner.

Ruling Awami League has not announced its final candidates as yet. However, 24 persons have collected nomination papers from the returning officers mentioning Awami League on the forms from 15 seats in Dhaka.

According to sources in the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office, the incumbent member of parliament of Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj), Salman Fazlur Rahman, has collected nomination papers for Awami League. Bangladesh Workers Party's Karam Ali has collected nomination papers for the same seat.