BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said secretary general to opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has been making absurd comments.

If BNP wants peaceful atmosphere, it should forget the issues of caretaker government system, Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and dissolution of parliament, he said.

Noting that the Awami League does not fear the new visa policy the US announced for Bangladesh, the minister said they are taking preparation for a free and fair parliamentary election.

BNP will have to pay price if it makes any mistake, he said.

Mentioning that BNP holds picnic party in the name of rally, the AL general secretary said BNP will again hold road march and now their allies are 52 parties.