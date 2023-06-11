BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has brought Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in field to carry out arson terrorism, reports news agency BSS.
“Jamaat’s real guardian - BNP - brings it in the field. It means, they are preparing to carry out arson terrorism and vandalism again,” he told a peace rally arranged by Dhaka city north AL at Nikunja playground in the capital.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said secretary general to opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has been making absurd comments.
If BNP wants peaceful atmosphere, it should forget the issues of caretaker government system, Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and dissolution of parliament, he said.
Noting that the Awami League does not fear the new visa policy the US announced for Bangladesh, the minister said they are taking preparation for a free and fair parliamentary election.
BNP will have to pay price if it makes any mistake, he said.
Mentioning that BNP holds picnic party in the name of rally, the AL general secretary said BNP will again hold road march and now their allies are 52 parties.
Many of those parties have fled internally and now “BNP’s unity is like khichuri”, he mentioned.
The movement, which has no leader or people’s engagement, cannot turn into a mass movement, he said.
“Movement needs leader but both leaders of BNP are convicts. One is in hospital and the other is a fugitive in London. Without abiding by the court verdict, Tarique Rahman is giving order online everyday staying in London,” he added.
Pointing to fugitive convict Tarique Rahman, the AL general secretary said: “If you want to wage mass movement and if you have honest courage, come to the street. Let us see who wins or loses. We will stay in field to face you.”
Obaidul Quader further said Mirza Fakhrul predicted that AL would not get even 10 per cent votes. Before 2008 elections, BNP said AL won’t get even 30 seats in parliament and in reality, they got only 30 seats in the polls, he mentioned.
The minister urged BNP to contest the next general elections. “If you have courage, join election. Game will be played.”
AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, and Lt. Col. (Retd) Faruk Khan, AL organising secretary Mirza Azam and Dhaka city north AL general secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed the programme, among others.
Dhaka city north AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the rally.
Addressing the programme, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury said BNP doesn’t believe in vote rather it wants to go to power forcefully.
Faruk Khan said foreigners started interfering in the national elections which is not being liked by the country’s people.
In his speech, Mirza Azam said BNP and Jamaat always want to oust the government through conspiracy.
Whenever election appears, they start hatching conspiracies, he said, adding: “We will face BNP’s all conspiracy on the street.”