Jamaat wants chief adviser to join discussion as referee

Jamaat-e-Islami welcomes the advisory council’s proposal for political parties to hold discussions among themselves to resolve differences over the implementation of the July National Charter.

However, the party’s Nayebe Amir, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, believes there could be a lack of a ‘referee’ for these discussions.

Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, “We welcome the decision taken by the advisory council. But I want to add one point. If the council thinks that they have no further responsibility and will do nothing, leaving it entirely to the parties to resolve among themselves, then there could be a lack of a referee. That is why I am saying that we will also try, and I hope that the chief adviser, in particular, will continue to play the role of a referee here, as before.”

Abdullah Taher made the remarks in response to a question from journalists at a joint press conference of eight like-minded party leaders, held immediately after the advisory council’s press briefing of the interim government on Monday. The conference took place at the central office of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis in Paltan, Dhaka.