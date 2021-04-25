Hefazat mayhem: Around 200 leaders of 21 districts on police list

Police’s drive against the members of Hefazat-e-Islam in connection with the violent incidents in different parts of the country is being further expanded.

Although police made a list of 30 members of Hefazat before the drive, they have made a fresh list of 200 people. It contains the names of the leaders and activists of 21 districts including the capital Dhaka.

Some of the top leaders of Hefazat have been included in the list. Instructions have been sent to the concerned district police including Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) to take legal action against them.

According to the police sources, they have identified the members of the organisation who were involved in the violence in different districts of the country or worked as the instigators and added them to the list.

Apart from this, names of some Hefazat leaders and activists who deliver provocative speeches through religious sermons (waz mahfils) and social media have also been included in the list.