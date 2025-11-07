Jamaat MPs won’t take govt land or duty-free cars if elected: Shafiqur Rahman

Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, said, “If in future even one of our members is elected an MP, none of them will accept a government land plot or use a duty-free car. Do not vote for us to impose taxes on the public. Vote for us to stand guard for the people. Otherwise do not vote for us.”

Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks Thursday night while speaking as the chief guest at a gathering of dignitaries organised by the Sylhet city unit of Jamaat-e-Islami at a convention hall in Sylhet city.