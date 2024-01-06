BNP’s 48-hr hartal starts today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is observing a 48-hour hartal (strike) from 6:00 am Saturday to 6:00 am Monday. The voting to the 12th general elections will be held tomorrow, 7 January amid the hartal.

BNP senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi declared the programme in a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.

The BNP called for hartal for the first time in a long time on 29 October after their grand rally on 28 October was thwarted. They have enforced hartal several times in phases since then.