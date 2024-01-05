Government now focuses on creating dummy voters: Moyeen Khan

Moyeen Khan said, the manner in which the government has resorted to violence in order to display artificial voter turnout at the meaningless election being held against the people's wishes, was morally anti-people and politically childish. Their planned misguided effort was not only tarnishing Bangladesh's reputation, but was also making the election a symbol of the shamelessness and bankruptcy of the exploiting ruling class. Their manipulations to show a high voter turnout was now clear to the international stakeholders, as was evident in the foreign news media coverage.

BNP's standing committee member Moyeen Khan went on to say, the MPs of the night-time votes are now going all around, threatening the thousands of beneficiaries that they would lose their financial benefits if they did not turn up to vote. The allowances are a continuous process under all governments, but now Awami League is using this to force people to the polling centres. It is being said that their allowances and benefits will be halted if they do not vote on 7 January.

Moyeen Khan said Awami League central and local leaders had already began confiscating the beneficiaries' cards in several areas as part of their strategy to use force. They are even going from home to home, threatening the people that their cards will not be returned unless they go and vote openly at the polling centres. The local administration is also being used to force the people to vote, wielding the various benefits as a tool.