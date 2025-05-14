There is nothing as ‘pro-Pakistan’ in Bangladesh: Hefazat

He further said the country witnessed the random use of such Indian rhetoric to suppress and kill the opponents during the fallen Awami fascist regime.

“We do not want to return to that suicidal, backward political culture in the post-hegemonic and post-fascist Bangladesh. The practice of any Indian rhetoric at this time would create an opportunity for Indian hegemony by provoking new divisions within the July unity,” the Hefazat leader added.

He called on all concerned to be careful and responsible in this regard.

Maulana Azizul recalled that starting from the anti-British movement, the Islamic scholars and Muslims of this country have always stood against oppression and aggression. The 1947 had happened to protect the political freedom and rights of the deprived Muslims against “Hindu communalism”, he added.