There is nothing as ‘pro-Pakistan’ in Bangladesh: Hefazat
Claiming that there is nothing as ‘pro-Pakistan’ in Bangladesh, the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in a statement on Tuesday warned all concerned that “Indian rhetoric” will incite new divisions in the unity of July.
“Indian media always frames the anti-fascist and anti-hegemonic student-public of Bangladesh as ‘pro-Pakistan’. At this moment, labeling the dissidents as ‘pro-Pakistan’ is tantamount to reviving the Indian narrative in this country,” said Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi in the statement.
He further said the country witnessed the random use of such Indian rhetoric to suppress and kill the opponents during the fallen Awami fascist regime.
“We do not want to return to that suicidal, backward political culture in the post-hegemonic and post-fascist Bangladesh. The practice of any Indian rhetoric at this time would create an opportunity for Indian hegemony by provoking new divisions within the July unity,” the Hefazat leader added.
He called on all concerned to be careful and responsible in this regard.
Maulana Azizul recalled that starting from the anti-British movement, the Islamic scholars and Muslims of this country have always stood against oppression and aggression. The 1947 had happened to protect the political freedom and rights of the deprived Muslims against “Hindu communalism”, he added.
Later, Bangladesh clinched independence through the 1971 people’s war (Liberation War) against the oppression and dictatorship of the Pakistani military junta, the Hefazat leader said, adding, in that continuity, fascism and Indian hegemony fell in this country through the mass uprising of 2024.
“The 1947, the 1971 and the 2024 are each an inevitable basis for building our history of struggle and national identity. India’s anti-Muslim narrative is present with each of these, which we have to confront. Without denying any of these, we have to collectively embrace each of them in rebuilding our history and state,” he said.
Noting that top Islamic leaders of the country were judicially assassinated using Indian rhetoric and narrative during the fallen fascist regime, Maulana Azizul said, “This should never be allowed to happen again. We believe that there is nothing as ‘pro-Pakistan’ in this country”.
He urged all anti-fascist forces to remain united regarding the question on the 1947, the 1971 and the 2024 to build a strong pro-Bangladesh political culture.