Awami League won’t be allowed to contest the election: Mahfuj

Interim government’s adviser Mahfuj Alam said only pro-Bangladesh political parties will take part in the next election. The anti-Bangladesh and fascists of Awami League would not be allowed to participate in the election in any way.

Mahfuj made the comment while exchanging greetings with students and mass people in Chandpur’s Hajiganj Bazar today, Saturday.

Mahfuj Alam said all political parties including BNP and Jamaat, all student organisations, labourers, women, alems who are pro-Bangladesh will stay in the country and run the country by winning a fair election through healthy competition.

They will establish a just and discrimination free Bangladesh taking people with them.