A representative govt to be formed thru contested polls: Quader

"We want to say strongly that the independence of this country has been achieved and made meaningful under the leadership of Awami League. The AL is working to change the fate of the people aiming to reach the benefits of independence to the doorsteps of all," he said.

On the contrary, he said, the defeated anti-liberation forces, led by BNP, impeded the country's advancement time and again.

Claiming that the ruling Awami League is a democratic party which never came to power without elections, Quader said: "We want competitive elections with participation of all parties. A representative government will be formed through the exercise of votes of the people in elections."

He said BNP took various ill-tactics to make the electoral process controversial in the past and they have to take the responsibility for the damage caused to elections and democracy due to their ill-strategies.