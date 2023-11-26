India takes stance against people of Bangladesh: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has criticised India for its unwavering support for the 'authoritarian regime' in Bangladesh and alleged that the neighbouring nation has taken a stance against the people here.
Addressing a brief rally in the capital's Banani area on Sunday, Rizvi said, "The government and politicians of India should understand why the people of Bangladesh are turning against them. They (India) have taken a position against the people here by supporting an authoritarian regime."
Earlier, he led a procession in support of the BNP's 48-hour blockade, demanding restoration of the caretaker government system and resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
At the rally, the BNP leader also said India should align its support with the desires of the people in Bangladesh. He criticised India's role in incidents of border killings, imbalance in bilateral trade, and other issues between the two countries.
"The Bangladesh-India border is now the deadliest in the world, with the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) killing Bangladeshi citizens nearly on a daily basis," he added.
Regarding the trade deficit, Rizvi pointed out that India is unilaterally doing business in Bangladesh and earning millions of dollars in remittance. In return, they provide no trade opportunities to Bangladesh.
He also alleged that the current government of Bangladesh has provided everything to India but has received nothing in return.