India takes stance against people of Bangladesh: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has criticised India for its unwavering support for the 'authoritarian regime' in Bangladesh and alleged that the neighbouring nation has taken a stance against the people here.

Addressing a brief rally in the capital's Banani area on Sunday, Rizvi said, "The government and politicians of India should understand why the people of Bangladesh are turning against them. They (India) have taken a position against the people here by supporting an authoritarian regime."