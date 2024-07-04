BNP announces new programme on Monday

BNP will continue with their fresh programmes demanding release of Khaleda Zia. Policymakers of the party want to turn this into a solid movement through subsequent programmes.

The three-day programme announced centrally in the first phase ended on Wednesday. Reliable sources said that decision about the new programmes might be taken during the meeting of the party’s standing committee on Monday.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been critically ill for long time. After undergoing 10 days of treatment at hospital she returned home on Tuesday afternoon. Khaleda Zia had a pacemaker inserted in her heart.