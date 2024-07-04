BNP announces new programme on Monday
BNP will continue with their fresh programmes demanding release of Khaleda Zia. Policymakers of the party want to turn this into a solid movement through subsequent programmes.
The three-day programme announced centrally in the first phase ended on Wednesday. Reliable sources said that decision about the new programmes might be taken during the meeting of the party’s standing committee on Monday.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been critically ill for long time. After undergoing 10 days of treatment at hospital she returned home on Tuesday afternoon. Khaleda Zia had a pacemaker inserted in her heart.
In this context, BNP initiated fresh programmes demanding her release. To this end, they held separate rallies in the capital on 29 June, in cities on 1 July and in districts on 3 July.
After completing their three-day programme across the country, they observed widespread interest among the public about Khaleda Zia’s release.
Besides, active participation of party leaders and workers was noticed during the three-day programme even amidst various difficulties. The leaders want to advance this forward.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy told Prothom Alo on Wednesday the programme they have launched for the release of Khaleda Zia, will be continued. It cannot go backwards from here.
The programme will be fixed considering the aspirations and situations of the people, so that the aspirations of the people and the goals of the movement are successful.
Meanwhile, after Dhaka the gatherings in various cities were peaceful, but allegations have been found of Awami League activists attacking the gatherings in Natore and Patuakhali on Wednesday.
And, in Bagerhat, the BNP leaders could not go near the meeting place due to police obstruction.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a statement on Wednesday condemned and protested the attack on a peaceful gathering.
In the statement, he slammed the attack on party leaders and activists including joint convener of Kalapara upazila Chhatra Dal Mamun Sikdar in Patuakhali and central leader Shamimur Rahman being confined in Bagerhat.
He also complained about Chhatra Dal leaders Marzuk Ahmed and Atuikur Rahman along with senior joint convener of Krishak Dal Md Kamruzzaman being picked up by law enforcement agencies in civil attire.