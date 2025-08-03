People of Bangladesh no longer want politics of hostility and vengeance: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the people of Bangladesh no longer want politics marked by division, hostility, vengeance, and retaliation.

He said Bangladesh is now a mature country. In this matured Bangladesh, the people reject divisive and vindictive politics. They want a qualitative change in politics from all political parties.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) this afternoon at Shahbagh in Dhaka, marking the anniversary of the historic July-August mass uprising. Tarique Rahman addressed the rally virtually from London.