People of Bangladesh no longer want politics of hostility and vengeance: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the people of Bangladesh no longer want politics marked by division, hostility, vengeance, and retaliation.
He said Bangladesh is now a mature country. In this matured Bangladesh, the people reject divisive and vindictive politics. They want a qualitative change in politics from all political parties.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) this afternoon at Shahbagh in Dhaka, marking the anniversary of the historic July-August mass uprising. Tarique Rahman addressed the rally virtually from London.
He said the BNP, guided by religious and social values, wants to pursue a politics in the future that fosters humane individuals. BNP’s future policy is to create employment and ensure a safe working environment. The BNP’s politics is aimed at turning today’s population into a productive human resource, and at developing and implementing a work-oriented education curriculum infused with human values.
Tarique Rahman accused the “fascist clique” of destroying the country’s education system and turning educational institutions into safe havens for criminals.
Focusing on the importance of technical and practical education, Tarique Rahman said the BNP is working to redesign the education curriculum to meet future needs.
Pointing out that alongside academic learning, if students are guided toward their areas of interest from the school level, they can gain practical experience, he further said, this type of education ensures that students do not fall into the trap of unemployment after completing their studies.
With hands-on experience, students won’t face delays in finding employment after finishing university, he added.
With this in mind, the BNP is emphasising practical and technical education from the school level as part of its curriculum reform efforts, Tarique Rahman stated.
Earlier, the student rally began at around 2:30 pm with a speech by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam. Tarique Rahman joined virtually at around 3:15 pm.
The main formal session began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthem.
The rally was presided over by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam and moderated by General Secretary Nasir Uddin.
Other speakers included BNP Vice Chairmen Shamsuzzaman and Asaduzzaman, Chairperson’s Adviser Amanullah Aman, Joint Secretaries General Khairul Kabir and Habib-un-Nabi Khan, and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, among others.