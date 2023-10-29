BNP announces blockade for 3 days from Tuesday

The programme includes an all-out blockade of all types of road, rail and river routes on 31 October and 1 and 2 November.

Rizvi said the all-out blockade will be enforced to press home the one-point demand, the resignation of the government and hold the next parliament election under a neutral government.

The blockade also aimed at protesting against arrest of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and over a thousand leaders and activists of various parties including the BNP, that are waging the movement, searching at their homes, and unleashing harassment and torture.

The BNP leader said a grand rally was organised on 28 October protesting against the ongoing lawlessness, misrule, boundless corruption, anomie, money laundering and syndication resulting in an uncontrolled price hike, and the killing of the party leaders and activists and restore democracy in the country.

However, the grand rally was attacked, Rizvi added.