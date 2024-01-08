Celebrity candidates: Some win while some lose in their respective seats

The 12th national election featured the most number of celebrity candidates competing in several constituencies across the country.

Although a few of them won with ease, several popular candidates lost the competition in their respective seats.

Candidates including eminent thespian and multiple-time elected Asaduzzaman Noor, debutant superstar candidate Ferdous Ahmed, viral social media influencer Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon and Star Cineplex chairman Mahboob Rahman Ruhel emerged victorious in the election.

However, the other popular stars from the cultural arena including folk singer Momotaz Begum, Dhallywood actress Mahiya Mahi, popular singer Doli Sayantoni, magazine show ‘Ittyadi’-famed popular singer-musician Nakul Kumar Biswas and viral social media personality Ashraful Hossen Alom, better known as Hero Alom, failed to win the election in their constituencies.

Even though most of these candidates contested the election from other political parties, the result of Manikganj-2 surprised many as Momotaz lost in this seat. She was elected from the Manikganj-2 seat twice, but could not secure her hattrick victory.

Defeating the folk queen, independent candidate Zahid Ahmed Tulu has been elected in this seat, receiving a total of 84,525 votes. Momotaz got 78 thousand 269 votes, losing her seat in a close fight.