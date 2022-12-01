Politics

BNP to hold meeting with IGP over Dhaka rally

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a meeting with Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun over the complexities arose regarding the place of the party's rally set to be organised on 10 December.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the police headquarters at 1:00 pm Thursday, said BNP chairperson’s media wing Sayrul Kabir Khan to media on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night, Sayrul Kabir Khan said, “BNP leaders will talk to the police chief regarding the spot of the party’s Dhaka divisional rally on 10 December. The BNP leaders will also talk about filing fictitious cases against the party leaders and activists, and attacking and harassing them in the name of search at their homes at night.”

BNP’s vice chairman Barkat Ullah, joint general secretary Moazzem Hossain, publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury and law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal will represent the party in the meeting, a party source said.

BNP sought permission from the police to organise its divisional rally in front of the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan in the capital. But the Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions. The DMP also asked the party to take permission from the public works ministry for the rally.

Despite the police directives, BNP leaders said they would organise the rally Naya Paltan as this was their party decision.

