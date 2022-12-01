BNP to hold meeting with IGP over Dhaka rally

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night, Sayrul Kabir Khan said, “BNP leaders will talk to the police chief regarding the spot of the party’s Dhaka divisional rally on 10 December. The BNP leaders will also talk about filing fictitious cases against the party leaders and activists, and attacking and harassing them in the name of search at their homes at night.”
BNP’s vice chairman Barkat Ullah, joint general secretary Moazzem Hossain, publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury and law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal will represent the party in the meeting, a party source said.
BNP sought permission from the police to organise its divisional rally in front of the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan in the capital. But the Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions. The DMP also asked the party to take permission from the public works ministry for the rally.
Despite the police directives, BNP leaders said they would organise the rally Naya Paltan as this was their party decision.