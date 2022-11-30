BNP decides to hold rally at Naya Paltan

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to hold their rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on 10 December though the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) authorities have given them permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions.

According to the sources in the BNP, the party has rejected the decision of the police and will inform the law enforcement agency about its decision soon.

DMP on Tuesday informed the BNP about the permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital in a letter sent to BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The letter states, a rally in Naya Paltan, as requested by BNP, will cause “traffic congestion and sufferings for people”. Therefore, they gave permission to hold BNP’s divisional rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan from 12 pm to 4 pm.