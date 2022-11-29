BNP considers permission to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan a ‘trap’

The reason the party’s leaders have been mentioning for this is that, as of now BNP has organised eight divisional rallies despite serious hindrances from the ruling party, except in Cumilla. Already a transport strike has been called before the BNP rally in Rajshahi on 3 December. At the same time, BNP’s policymakers have been alleging that new “fictitious cases” are being filed against the party’s leaders and activists there. In this context, AL could be creating any trap for BNP, behind this façade of generosity by bringing the BCL conference two days ahead of schedule.

BNP’s 10 grand rallies at the divisional level will come to an end through the Dhaka rally on 10 December. BNP on 13 November filed a written application to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) authorities seeking permission for the rally. Amid different debates, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said BNP will get permission to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan under certain conditions. The BNP, however, did not apply for Suhrawardy Udyan, said the party sources.

When the government’s proposal to BNP to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan was published in media, several party leaders objected to it saying that the BCL conference will be held there on 8, 9 December. Then how would the BNP construct its stage and organise the rally there?

Following this, AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said at the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the BCL conference will be held on 6 December as BNP was showing excuses, how would they organise their rally on 10 December after BCL’s rally at the venue on 8 December.