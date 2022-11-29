AL wants to keep BNP under pressure, restricting them to Suhrawardy Udyan

Towards the beginning of the series of mass rallies, some of BNP's top leaders had declared that from 10 December the country would be run by Khaleda Zia and that the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman would return to the country on 11 December. Sources, however, say that those leaders have been cautioned against making such statements.

The government also has suspicions that BNP, in the name of the rally on 10 December, may stage a sit-in. If BNP actually stages a sit-in or takes up any such programme, it would be easier to contain them at Suhrawardy Udyan than at Naya Paltan, AL feels.

There are two reasons behind this -- 1. Suhrawardy Udyan is enclosed on all sides. If there is any disruption, the law enforcement can easily take position at the gates or suitable locations and bring the situation under control. 2. Suhrawardy Udyan has always been under the influence of Dhaka University. Ever since Awami League formed the government in 2009, the university and its adjacent areas have been under Chhatra League control.

Overall, Suhrawardy Udyan is a convenient venue for Awami League and the government to keep BNP's mass rally in their control. Speaking to this correspondent, an Awami League leader said that Naya Paltan has many entrance and exit roads. BNP's central office is there too. It is convenient for BNP is all ways. The Baitul Mukarram national mosque is near Naya Paltan too. Religion-based parties have a fair stronghold in the Purana Paltan and Culvert Road areas. Jamaat-e-Islami also has the chance to show its power in the adjacent areas. If BNP decides to hold a sit-in, Naya Paltan will be convenient. The government doesn't want to give them that chance.