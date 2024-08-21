93pc people for stopping student politics at edu institutions: Poll

Ninety-three per cent people think student politics should be stopped at educational institutions, according to an online poll by Prothom Alo.

Five per cent of the respondents participating in the poll think it should not be right to stop student politics while two per cent of the respondents gave no opinion on the issue.

An online poll on ‘Do you think student politics should be stopped at educational institutions?’ was run on the Facebook page of Prothom Alo between 7:00 pm on 14 August and 5:00 pm on 20 August.

A total of 350,133 respondents took part in the poll with a single Facebook account being used to vote one time only. As many as 326,730 respondents chose ‘yes’ while 19,561 said ‘no’ and 3,842 responded had to ‘no comment’.