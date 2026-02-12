BNP’s victory will be assured in a free election: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s national election steering committee spokesperson and adviser to the party chairman, has said that after a long time people have had the chance to assert their right to vote.

He added that by securing this right, the BNP’s victory will be assured in a free, fair and credible election.

Mahdi Amin made the remarks at a press conference held at the BNP’s election steering committee office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.