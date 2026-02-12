BNP’s victory will be assured in a free election: Mahdi Amin
Mahdi Amin, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s national election steering committee spokesperson and adviser to the party chairman, has said that after a long time people have had the chance to assert their right to vote.
He added that by securing this right, the BNP’s victory will be assured in a free, fair and credible election.
Mahdi Amin made the remarks at a press conference held at the BNP’s election steering committee office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.
He alleged that, fearing defeat, rival political parties had instigated a number of undesirable and violent incidents in various places since last night. “These organised incidents constitute clear violations of the electoral code of conduct,” he added.
Mahdi Amin called on the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and the interim government to ensure that the electoral environment remain uninterrupted until the results are announced.
He said the opponents’ attempts to disrupt the process would not succeed, adding that the people’s spontaneous participation in voting across the country is proof of that.
Referring to reported irregularities and violence in several parts of the country, including Hatiya in Noakhali and Chauddagram in Cumilla, Mahdi Amin alleged, “We have already received complaints that our agents have been forced out in Hatiya. We have brought the matter to the attention of the authorities. In many instances, our rival political party is engaging in various forms of violence.”
Mahdi Amin urged everyone to ensure peaceful coexistence. He also called on the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to expedite the voting process.