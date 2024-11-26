Address political, social unrest urgently: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) expressed grave concern over the increasing rift and violence among student groups and civic movements that had previously united to fight against fascism.

The party stated this at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity today, Tuesday, says a press release.

Speaking at the event, AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju criticised the government for its inability to maintain harmony among revolutionary allies and address the growing unrest.