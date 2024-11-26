Address political, social unrest urgently: AB Party
The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) expressed grave concern over the increasing rift and violence among student groups and civic movements that had previously united to fight against fascism.
The party stated this at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity today, Tuesday, says a press release.
Speaking at the event, AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju criticised the government for its inability to maintain harmony among revolutionary allies and address the growing unrest.
The AB Party criticised the interim government for its failure to coordinate effectively among the allies of the anti-fascist monsoon uprising, has led to divisions, unrest, and dissatisfaction.
It said protests are now commonplace as unmet demands and unresolved disputes escalate. Allegations of extortion, land grabbing, false cases and violence in educational institutions remain ignored.
The AB Party leader urged all stakeholders to avoid hasty actions and work towards a “Charter of Understanding” to uphold the revolution’s spirit and ensure stability.
It criticised for the lack of initiative in resolving grievances through dialogue, while also highlighting the negligence of law enforcement and intelligence agencies in preventing violence.
The party warned against reintegrating the remnants of the fallen fascist regime into the political structure, stating that such attempts would be firmly resisted by the nation.
The AB Party suggests to establish a coordination team to address grievances and demands, to proactively address misunderstandings to prevent unrest and to ensure justice for those affected by revolutionary actions.
Professor Abdul Wahab Minar, a retired army major and AB Party Convenor, criticised the inefficiency in ensuring internal security and called for strict adherence to justice and fairness.
He warned that the people of Bangladesh, emboldened by their struggle, would not tolerate any sabotage by the deposed regime.