BNP urges India to reconsider Waqf amendment bill

Citing the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and similar organisations, the BNP leader noted that the bill goes against the fundamental spirit of the Islamic Waqf system. According to them, the Waqf boards should be conducted with the Muslims only.

“Waqf is an old Islamic charity system for minority Muslims in India. After analysing some provisions of the bill, we noticed that the law seeks to curtail the rights of minority Muslims in India and discriminate against them,” Salah Uddin said.

He mentioned that the Indian Muslims and different Muslim organisations termed the legislation as “unconstitutional and politically motivated.”