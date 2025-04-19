Trump-Xi-Modi won't come to do anything for Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the future of Bangladesh must be decided by its own people.

"This country belongs to us, and we must shape its future ourselves. Trump won’t come from America and fix it for us, nor will Xi from China, or Modi from India be able to come and push us into action. We must understand this truth," he said.

He made these remarks today, Saturday during a seminar title "Empowering Bangladesh: Leadership, Unity, and the Path to Growth", held at North South University in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Bangladesh faces many problems. The country itself was born out of pluralism, though many misunderstand this. It came into being through diverse ideas; many different thoughts converged here. During the liberation war, we had many leaders—Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Mahbub Ullah were prominent leaders at the time.”