Trump-Xi-Modi won't come to do anything for Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the future of Bangladesh must be decided by its own people.
"This country belongs to us, and we must shape its future ourselves. Trump won’t come from America and fix it for us, nor will Xi from China, or Modi from India be able to come and push us into action. We must understand this truth," he said.
He made these remarks today, Saturday during a seminar title "Empowering Bangladesh: Leadership, Unity, and the Path to Growth", held at North South University in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “Bangladesh faces many problems. The country itself was born out of pluralism, though many misunderstand this. It came into being through diverse ideas; many different thoughts converged here. During the liberation war, we had many leaders—Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Mahbub Ullah were prominent leaders at the time.”
The BNP leader continued, “Back then, everyone had different ideologies—some believed in socialism, some in communism, and others focused on religious values. But when the war began, we all came together and fought as one. The same has happened in 2024. Despite our different ideologies, we came forward when students were shot at—we all took to the streets.”
Referring to the long struggle for democracy, he said, “We’ve been fighting for democracy for nearly a hundred years. We've made many sacrifices; many have given their lives. Just recently, we lost thousands of young lives.”
Paying tribute to them, he added, “It is because of their sacrifices that Bangladesh continues to dream of becoming a beautiful, peaceful, and happy country since its inception.”
Mirza Fakhrul observed that people are becoming increasingly disheartened due to the current situation in the country, television talk shows, and intellectual discourse.
“People are asking—after so much bloodshed, so many mothers losing their children—what will be the outcome? I firmly believe the outcome will be positive. The people of Bangladesh have always fought for good and have always won.”
He emphasised that whatever progress Bangladesh has achieved, it has all been for the youth. “From the Language Movement of 1952 to the July-August movement in 2024, our youth have always been at the forefront as the vanguard—and that is our strength.”
Highlighting the condition of marginalised people, he said, “No one speaks for them. Our farmers, labourers, and working-class people face the brunt of inequality. We must speak up for them. They are working hard with a smile and holding up the country.”
He expressed concern over the US imposing tariffs. “If this is not resolved, we will face greater danger. I believe that if we can support those involved in agriculture, give them work and new technology, we can overcome these problems quickly," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have always had political problems—even during 150 years of British rule. Political debate is in our nature. We even discuss politics at tea stalls.”
Calling for unity, he urged, “Let’s work together. Yes, we have problems, but they can be solved. Many already have. I’d like to thank Professor Yunus for taking responsibility—I believe he will succeed. Let’s all support him and help ourselves in the process. But one thing is certain: there is no alternative to democracy, and democracy cannot be imposed—it must be practiced.”
The seminar was presided over by North South University vice chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury. BNP tanding committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, central organising secretary Shama Obaid, and AB Party’s general secretary barrister Fuad, among others, were present.
Interim government economic adviser Salehuddin Ahmed sent a video message for the seminar. Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin also spoke on the occasion.