JaPa reverses decision, its MPs-elect to take oath Wednesday

Hours after expressing a stance not to join the swearing-in ceremony, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) reversed the decision and said their newly elected parliamentarians would join the ceremony at the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.
The JaPa, which is the opposition in parliament that is soon to complete its tenure, also announced the cancellation of their pre scheduled party meeting on Thursday.
On Tuesday evening, the party issued a notice, requesting the elected lawmakers to be present at the office of the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament by 10:00 am on Wednesday.
JaPa Secretary General Mojibul Haque told Prothom Alo that the party chairman, GM Quader, was out of the city and supposed to return by one or two days. Once he returns, the party will hold a meeting, fix a date to take oath, and issue a letter to the speaker in this regard
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath at 10:00 am on the day for all the newly elected parliamentarians. However, the cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday.
Earlier, JaPa Secretary General Mojibul Haque told Prothom Alo that the party chairman, GM Quader, was out of the city and supposed to return by one or two days. Once he returns, the party will hold a meeting, fix a date to take oath, and issue a letter to the speaker in this regard.
However, the new notice expressed a different decision on the oath.
In the 12th national election on Sunday, JaPa managed to win in only 11 constituencies, though it had negotiated with ruling Awami League for 26 seats and fielded candidates in 265 seats in total.
As per polls result, JaPa chairman GM Quader, secretary general Mujibul Haque, co-chairmen Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar emerged victorious in their respective constituencies in Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Chattogram, and Patuakhali.
Apart from the four senior leaders, JaPa presidium member Masud Uddin Chowdhury has been elected from Feni-3, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed from Thakurgaon-3, Golam Kibria from Barishal-3, AKM Selim Osman from Narayanganj-5, Ashrafuzzaman from Satkhira-2, AKM Mostafizur Rahman from Kurigram-1, and Shariful Islam from Bogura-2.