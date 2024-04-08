BNP has no responsibility towards democracy: Quader

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, stated that such outcry of BNP for democracy is to push back the country towards the misrule of Tarique Rahman, who is the mastermind of 21 August grenade attack, kingpin of “Hawa-Khwab Bhaban” and key player of corruption, terrorism and criminalisation.

Today the democracy-loving people of this country are united against the evil force, he said.

The AL general secretary expressed that the BNP, which was born at the hands of the military dictator, is carrying out subversive attempts to destroy the spirit and values of Liberation War and democracy as well under an orchestrated plan.