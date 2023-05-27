Awami League worried over possible impact

The ruling Awami League leaders and ministers said their party and government is not worried over the US new visa policy.

They maintain that the visa restriction policy is applicable to all political parties related to elections and this is a warning.

However, a section of the party leaders said they are discussing various questions regarding the possible impact of the US visa policy.

According to this new visa policy, those who will impede the process of holding free and fair elections, will come under its purview.

Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas to any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

But Awami League and the government has raised questions as to how this would be determined.

The US has said they would determine the matter in accordance with their own procedures.

While talking to various levels of leaders within Awami League, it has been found that the party and the government are not convinced.

Many Awami League leaders are unable to clearly figure out the consequences of this policy.