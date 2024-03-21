Bangladesh to be devoured by another country: Mirza Abbas

He further said, “If we study the history of India, Bangladesh, and Indo-Pakistan; one after another smaller countries were devoured or being devoured by a certain country. Today, Bangladesh is moving towards that direction.”

The BNP leader, who recently came out of jail, warned that this would not be possible in case of Bangladesh. “We have seen in 1971 what the people of Bangladesh could do. The people of this country will once again demonstrate their capabilities when they get a scope.”

DAB president Harun Al Rashid presided over the iftar programme where top leaders of the party attended.