DUCSU: Hearing on writ petition challenging Farhad's candidacy for GS post on Tuesday
The High Court has fixed next Tuesday for the hearing of a writ petition challenging the validity of SM Farhad’s candidacy for the General Secretary (GS) post in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections.
SM Farhad is contesting from the Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote, a panel backed by the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir. He is currently serving as the president of the organisation’s Dhaka University unit.
The High Court bench consisted of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Sheikh Tahsin Ali set the date today, Sunday.
BM Fahmida Alam, nominated for the post of liberation war and democratic movements secretary by the left alliance panels ‘Aporajeyo 71’ and ‘Odommo 24’ for the DUCSU elections had filed the writ petition. It was listed as item number 285 on the court’s cause list for Sunday.
Petitioner’s lawyer, Jyotirmoy Barua, raised the matter in court around 11:15 am. The court said, “We will hear it on Tuesday.” Barua then requested, “Could you please fix the hearing for 4:00 pm, as the matter is urgent?” The court replied, “We will hear it on Tuesday. Mention it at 10:30 am, and the hearing will be at 2:00 pm.”
Mohammad Shishir Monir was present on behalf of Dhaka University at the time.
The final list of candidates for this year’s DUCSU elections was published on 26 August. The writ petition alleges that including SM Farhad in the list as a valid candidate for GS post is unlawful, as he is accused of being associated with a banned organisation, Chhatra League.
The petition also sought a rule asking why validating SM Farhad’s candidacy for the GS post in violation of DUCSU’s electoral code of conduct should not be declared ultra vires.
Furthermore, it requested a directive to cancel his candidacy and bar him from contesting the upcoming elections. The petition also sought for a stay order on his inclusion in the final list of candidates until the rule, if given, is disposed of.