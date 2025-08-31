DUCSU: Hearing on writ petition challenging Farhad's candidacy for GS post on Tuesday

The High Court has fixed next Tuesday for the hearing of a writ petition challenging the validity of SM Farhad’s candidacy for the General Secretary (GS) post in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections.

SM Farhad is contesting from the Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote, a panel backed by the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir. He is currently serving as the president of the organisation’s Dhaka University unit.

The High Court bench consisted of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Sheikh Tahsin Ali set the date today, Sunday.