Bogura BNP general secretary among two leaders arrested at the dead of night

The police have arrested Ali Asgar Talukder alias Hena, general secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Bogura district unit and Bogura district Swechchhasebak Dal’s former convener Majedur Rahman alias Jewel.

Ali Asgar was arrested from his residence in the city’s Sutrapur area at around 3:15 am Wednesday and Majedur Rahman was arrested from his residence in Puran Bogura area of the city at around 3:30 am.

Police said they were arrested over the clash between the police and BNP leaders and activists during the first day's road march of the opposition party.