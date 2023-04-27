Republic needs genuine overhaul in country’s politics: Dilara Chowdhury

Eminent political scientist professor Dilara Chowdhury remarked that the country needs a new generation politics; old political parties failed to deliver on the pledges made by the founding fathers in our glorious Declaration of Independence.

After 52 years, we are still in square one - fighting for a free, fair and credible election which was the case in 1970; however, we had no participatory election since 2008.

Authoritarian regime destroyed every state institution so badly that it would require real and bold leadership who can have the courage to shape the republic’s future for better, she added.