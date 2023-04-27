Republic needs genuine overhaul in country’s politics: Dilara Chowdhury

Eminent political scientist professor Dilara Chowdhury remarked that the country needs a new generation politics; old political parties failed to deliver on the pledges made by the founding fathers in our glorious Declaration of Independence.
After 52 years, we are still in square one - fighting for a free, fair and credible election which was the case in 1970; however, we had no participatory election since 2008.
Authoritarian regime destroyed every state institution so badly that it would require real and bold leadership who can have the courage to shape the republic’s future for better, she added.
She said these while speaking on the occasion of the fourth founding anniversary of Jano Akangkhar Bangladesh (JAB), a political initiative which later turned into Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, in 2020.
She sincerely thanked the JAB team for this rights-based initiative based on equality, human dignity and social justice.
Joint convener of AB Party Tajul Islam moderated the session, held at the hall room of AB Party’s central office on Thursday evening. Joint convener professor Abdul Wahab Minar and joint member secretary Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan also shared their fond memories from JAB era.
Convener of AB Party AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, a retired bureaucrat, reflecting on the JAB days said that it was a historic moment to join the platform after retiring from civil service. “I was never that much a political activist but I found genuine interest in spending time for this country and nation”, he added.
Member secretary of AB Party, Mozibur Rahman Monju reflecting on his memory, said that coming out of a highly controversial political party in the country was not an easy identity to initiate a new political platform.
So many prominent politicians have tried forming political parties in the past but could not succeed in coming to power. It was not an easy task to form a countrywide organisation, but hard work and dedication from thousands of workers and activists made it possible, he continued.
Joint member secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad said that only a few talented and passionate individuals can change the fate of the nation like The Young Turks in Turkey; Jinnah for Pakistan; or Ambedkar, Gandhi or Neheru for India.
“We believe that we have more than the required workforce along with the dedication to change the destiny forever,” he added.