Voters have rejected the upazila election: Rizvi

In support of his claim that the people had rejected the upazila parishad election, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "State terrorism has snatched away people's voting rights. The upazila institution has been made a hub of looters and robbers. There are instances of a person being elected twice as upazila chairman in voterless elections and is now the owner of over a hundred bighas of land. Yet according to the law, he cannot own more than 60 bighas."

The BNP leader went on to say that the wealth of those who have become candidates for the second time, has increased by over 3000 per cent in comparison to the wealth recorded in their previous affidavits. The wealth of some has increased by over 1000 per cent. The wealth of a candidate in Gaibandha has increased by 4000 per cent. He went on to say, when anyone is declared to be chairman in a voterless election then there is a surfeit of leaders all over. That is why the people have outright rejected the upazila election rather than step into the trap of Awami League.