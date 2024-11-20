Hasnat Abdullah calls for unity

On the other hand, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major political party of the country, is against banning any political party.

In this context, Hasnat Abdullah called for unity to eliminate fascism.

SAD convener Hasnat Abdullah wrote in his post on Facebook that BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have been brutally crushed under the Awami dictatorship over the past 15-and-a-half years.

The two parties have lost many of their dedicated leaders and activists forever due to the injustice and misrule of the Awami League. The AL unleashed a brutal torture on the BNP and Jamaat as political parties as they stance against all kinds of injustice including snatching of democracy, voting rights, and human rights in the past.

Hasnat Abdullah further wrote in his Facebook post, from the workers, who participated in the mass uprising of 2024 led by Students Against Discrimination, to children and teenagers have also been victims of the brutal killings of the Awami League.

The successful mass uprising of 2024 has opened the door to the possibility of building a new Bangladesh after the bad days of the Awami League’s dictatorship. This mass uprising has brought all the oppressed parties on the same boat in the interests of permanently abolishing the fascist system.