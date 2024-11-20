Hasnat Abdullah calls for unity
Students Against Discrimination (SAD) convener Hasnat Abdullah has called for unity to eliminate fascism.
“We seek unity, not division. We seek unity to eliminate fascism,” he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook on Wednesday.
The student leaders, who led the July-August student let mass uprising, are resolute in keeping the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) away from politics and the elections.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major political party of the country, is against banning any political party.
In this context, Hasnat Abdullah called for unity to eliminate fascism.
SAD convener Hasnat Abdullah wrote in his post on Facebook that BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have been brutally crushed under the Awami dictatorship over the past 15-and-a-half years.
The two parties have lost many of their dedicated leaders and activists forever due to the injustice and misrule of the Awami League. The AL unleashed a brutal torture on the BNP and Jamaat as political parties as they stance against all kinds of injustice including snatching of democracy, voting rights, and human rights in the past.
Hasnat Abdullah further wrote in his Facebook post, from the workers, who participated in the mass uprising of 2024 led by Students Against Discrimination, to children and teenagers have also been victims of the brutal killings of the Awami League.
The successful mass uprising of 2024 has opened the door to the possibility of building a new Bangladesh after the bad days of the Awami League’s dictatorship. This mass uprising has brought all the oppressed parties on the same boat in the interests of permanently abolishing the fascist system.
The SAD convener has also written that the fascist Awami League has no place in Bangladesh after the mass uprising of 2024. The Awami League, which as a political party had established a reign of injustice taking resort to enforced disappearances and murders and curtailed the political rights of all the people of Bangladesh for more than 15 years, has no chance to conduct its activities as a political party in the fascism-free future Bangladesh.
The demand to ban the Awami League as a party and for the trial of those, who supported the misrule of Awami League in the past years, is now the demand of all the people of Bangladesh.
In his post, Hasnat Abdullah has also written, “We keep one thing in mind, none of us want repetition of the failure of 71 and 90. We don’t want anyone to become a fascist again, at the same time, we don’t want the influence of any external power to take root in our independent and sovereign Bangladesh. Our unity is the most important thing in this current context of the country.”
He said, “Students do not have any difference in opinions with any anti-fascist party including BNP and Jamaat. Besides, one thing has become clear like a daylight after the mass uprising that the politics of division will not bring any welfare for the people of Bangladesh. Therefore we seek for unity instead of division, good governance instead of bad governance… We want to bring peace in the hearts of all the people of Bangladesh.”
“Let me reiterate once again, unity of all the anti-fascism political parties is indispensable to ensure elimination of fascism, and trial of Awami goons. That is why we shall set an example of unity instead of enmity, envy, disbelief and partisanship. We shall work together irrespective of parties and ideologies in the future with the same goal. We seek unity, not division. We seek unity to eliminate fascism,” he concluded his Facebook post.