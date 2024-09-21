Elected parliament is better to create new constitution or massive reform: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam thinks an elected parliament is better for massive change in the constitution or bringing a new one. The task is tough, if not impossible.

Fakhrul said this while speaking with journalists at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday morning.

About major constitutional reform, the BNP leader said, ‘This government (interim government) should have formed a revolutionary government without taking oath under the current constitution. That did not happen.’

He said BNP has started working on which changes should be made in the constitution.

The BNP leader showered praise at the committee formed by the interim government to reform the constitution and said they will do the task very well but they will have to take into consideration the will of the people.

He said taking people’s ‘mandate’ is the safest way to bring any massive change in the government.