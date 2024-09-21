Fakhrul senses conspiracy behind unrest in hills

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed concerns over the recent unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), alleging that it may be part of a calculated plot to destabilise the interim government.

“I do not consider the recent incidents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to be isolated ones. There are many factors involved,” he said.

While speaking with journalists at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, the BNP leader stressed the importance of the interim government engaging in discussions with major political parties to effectively manage the unrest in the CHT.