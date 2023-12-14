Bangladesh will never be handed over to collaborators of defeated forces: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said those involved in arson violence and uprooting rail line fish plates are the accomplices of the defeated forces of 1971, reiterating the pledge that the country would never be handed over to them.

"Those carrying out arson violence and uprooting rail line fish plate are the accomplices and collaborators of the defeated forces (of 1971). We will never hand over the country to the defeated forces," she said.