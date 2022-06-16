Informing CEC, DC and SP about the situation, none called: Returning officer

The returning officer of Cumilla City Corporation elections, Shahedunnabi Chowdhury, has claimed that the allegation of the election result being altered because of a phone call is true.

He said that he was talking to the chief election commissioner, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police about the situation of that time on the phone.

In reply to the question with whom he was talking to again and again during the result announcement, Shahedunnabi Chowdhury said, “I was informing the CEC, DC and SP about the situation, that was created due to leaders and activists of the two parties taking position against each other while the results of the election were being announced."