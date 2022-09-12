Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury no more

Sajeda Chowdhury had been ailing for a few years. She was admitted to CMH last week. She is survived by three sons and a daughter. Her husband Golam Akbar Chowdhury died in November, 2015.

Sajeda Chowdhury’s body will be taken to her electoral constituency, Nagarkanda in Faridpur on Monday afternoon.

Following her namaj-e-janaza there, her body will be brought back in Dhaka. There will be a janaza in Dhaka at the south plaza of Jatiya Sangsad. She will be buried at Banani graveyard in the capital, said her assistant personal secretary (APS) Md Shafiuddin Chowdhury.